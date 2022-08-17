  1. Politics
Blast in Kabul kills at least 20, wounds over 40

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Afghan media reported on Wednesday an explosion in a mosque in the capital Kabul which has reportedly left many worshippers killed or injured.

According to Tolo TV telegram channel, an explosion was heard in the Kheirkhane district in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday evening.

Local Afghan media reported that the explosion targeted worshipers at "Abubakir Sediq" mosque in Kabul' Kheirabad District.

The Taliban security officials have not commented on the incident yet.

Al Jazeera TV channel has quoted an Afghan security source as saying that several people were martyred and many others were injured in the explosion in a mosque in the north of Kabul.

Al-Jazeera and other media have reported that the number of killed has risen to at least 20 while more than 40 people were injured.

