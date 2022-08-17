Turkey, Israeli regime officially announce normalizing ties

Ofir Gendelman a spokesperson in the Israeli regime's prime minister's office announced the news on Wednesday.

According to the announcement, the two sides' ambassadors would return to the respective embassies and full ties would be restored.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hebrew sources reported that Tel Aviv and Ankara are expected to announce an agreement on the full normalization of diplomatic relations soon.

The relations between Turkey and the Zionist regime have been strained since 12 years ago following the incident on the "Mavi Marmara" ship.

In September 2010, Turkey suspended its military ties with Israeli regime and expelled the Israeli envoy from Ankara over Tel Aviv’s refusal to apologize over its killing of nine Turkish nationals aboard an aid vessel bound for Israeli-seiged Gaza. A tenth Turk later died of the injuries sustained in the raid.

