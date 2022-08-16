  1. Politics
Turkish official says ties level with Syria could enhance

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – An assistant to the head of the Justice and Development Party in Turkey says that the level of relations with Damascus can increase.

After the recet statements by the Turkish Foreign Minister about the meeting with the Syrian counterpart in Belgrade, Justice and Development Party (AKP) Deputy Chairman Hayati Yazıcı in Turkey says that the level of relations with Damascus could enhance.

Yazıcı said in response to a question about reapproaching to Damascus, that "Our relations with Damascus can be direct and its level can be enhnced."

"The most important step to resolve conflicts is dialogue," he added.

This new development comes a few days after Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last Thursday that he had a brief conversation with his Syrian colleague Faisal Mekdad at the non-aligned movement meeting in October in Serbia's capital Belgrade.

