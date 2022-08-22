Turkish opposition leaders to nominate joint candidate

Following a six-hour meeting on Aug. 21, the opposition leaders released a joint statement, saying that the candidate they will nominate to run against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan “will be everyone's president.”

The meeting was held at the Felicity Party headquarters in the capital Ankara and saw the attendance of the chairs of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), İYİ (Good) Party, and Felicity Party, Democrat Party, Future Party, and DEVA Party, Duvar reported.

The chairs announced that they would hold their next meeting on Oct. 2 at the CHP headquarters.

“We have become hopes of our nation with our determination by coming together for the first time on Feb. 12, 2022, to say stop against the executive presidential system's natural results which have been swiftly pushing our country to a disaster, i.e. bankruptcy in the economy, becoming disreputable in the domestic and international politics, corruption in public institutions and cadres, and sociological and psychological collapse,” the statement read.

The leaders also vowed to “end social polarization” and to “ensure social peace” in the country.

ZZ/PR