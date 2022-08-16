Turkey warplanes attack Syrian army positions in Ayn Al-Arab

Lebanese Al-Mayadeen network, which is close to Resistance groups in the region reported on Tuesday that Turkish fighter jets bombarded places to the west of Ayn al-Arab city (Kobani).

According to the report, several Syrian soldiers were killed in the airstrikes on the Syrian army's positions in Tal Jarqli in the west of Kobanilocated in the northern suburbs of Aleppo.

Al-Mayadeen announced that Turkish fighterjes carried out three airstrikes, one of which was against Syrian military positions in the west of the northern city.

No further details have come out yet.

The bombardments came after Turkish officials recently talked of re-aproaching to the Syrian government.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Deputy Chairman Hayati Yazıcı said Tuesday that the level of relations with Damascus could enhance.

