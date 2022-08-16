Syria air defense downs 2 missiles fired by Israeli regime

Syrian air defense systems intercepted and shot down two missiles out of a total of eight missiles fired by the Zionist regime on Sunday evening, according to a statement released by the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria.

The statement added that 4 Israeli Air Force fighters with 8 missiles targeted Syrian infrastructure and air defense positions in Tartus and Damascus provinces.

On Sunday night, the Zionist regime targeted several areas in Tartous province in western Syria with missile attacks. During the attack, which took place through Lebanese airspace, three Syrian soldiers were killed and three others were wounded.

Syria and the Israeli regime are technically at war due to the latter’s 1967-to-present occupation of Syria’s Golan Heights.

Israel maintains a significant military presence in the territory, which it uses as one of its launchpads for attacks against Syrian soil.

The regime's attacks on Syria started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011 when Syria found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

