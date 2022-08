Kan TV belonging to the Israeli regime has cited Turkish sources that Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced his readiness to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and negotiate an end to the war.

Zelensky had expressed his readiness to meet with Vladimir Putin in the Donbas region in the south of Ukraine.

The President of Turkey Erdogan visited Ukraine and held a trilateral meeting with UN secretary general and his Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky in Lviv.

MNA