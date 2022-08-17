  1. Politics
Amid global tensions;

US Air Force tests nuclear-capable long-range missile

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – The US Air Force test-fired a long-range missile capable of carrying nuclear weapons early Tuesday morning amid tensions with China over Pelosi's provocative visit to Taiwan.

The launch was originally scheduled for August 4, according to Steven Wilson, a spokesman for AF Global Strike Command, but it was delayed over concerns about China's response to the provocative trip of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, CNN reported.

The unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, equipped with a test reentry vehicle, was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and traveled 4,200 miles to a test range near the Marshall Islands.

The Minuteman III is traditionally known as the only land-based leg of the US nuclear triad. The other two parts of the triad are the Trident submarine-launched ballistic missile and nuclear weapons carried by long-range strategic bombers.

Marzieh Rahmani
