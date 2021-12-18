India tests 'nuclear-capable' Agni Prime missile

Agni-P is a new generation advanced variant of the Agni class of nuclear-capable missiles.

It is a two-stage canisterised missile with a range capability between 1,000 and 2,000 km.

This was the second test of the Agni Prime missile. The test was conducted at 11 am off the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Balasore, the Hindostan Times reported.

An ANI report said a lot of new features have been added to the nuclear-capable strategic missile Agni Prime during this test.

“The missile test met all its mission objectives with a high level of accuracy,” an official was quoted as saying. The first test was successfully carried out on June 28 at the same place.

Defense minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence and Research Development Organisation (DRDO) for the successful flight test and expressed his happiness over the system's performance.

“Test carried out by DRDO at 11.06 am. Telemetry, radar, electro-optical stations and downrange ships positioned along the eastern coast tracked and monitored missile trajectory and parameters. The missile followed textbook trajectory, meeting all mission objectives with a high level of accuracy,” the DRDO said in a statement.

The ballistic missile weighs 50 percent less than Agni 3 and can be launched from rail and road and stored for a longer period and transported all across the country as per operational requirements.

