US says will take steps to counter China’s activity in Taiwan

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday that Washington would take steps in the near future to counter China’s presence around the self-ruled island, Press TV reported.

“We will continue to take steps that are resolute but also calm to uphold peace and stability in the face of Beijing’s ongoing efforts to undermine the status quo. These steps across a range of areas will unfold over the coming weeks and months because we recognize that this challenge is a long term,” Price said during a press conference.

He added that Washington expected Beijing to continue what he called military intimidation and coercive economic tactics against Taipei in the coming weeks.

China has sovereignty over Chinese Taipei, and under the internationally-recognized “one-China” policy, nearly all countries, including the United States, recognize that sovereignty. However, in violation of its own stated policy and in an attempt to irritate Beijing, Washington continues to court the secessionist government in Taipei, supporting its anti-China stance and supplying it with massive amounts of armaments.

Early this month, US House Speaker Nancy made a brief trip to the island and met with its president in what was meant to be an affront to Beijing. China reacted by holding military drills in Chinese Taipei’s surrounding waters for several days.

