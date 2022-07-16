  1. Economy
Jul 16, 2022, 11:27 PM

Safari:

Iran export to CA states, Caucasus, Russia ‘upward trajectory

Iran export to CA states, Caucasus, Russia ‘upward trajectory

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – Stating that Iran is among world's top 10 countries in science and technology terms, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy said that exports to Central Asian, Caucasus, Russian and EU have considerably risen.

Speaking in the First Economic Diplomacy Conference in Tehran on Saturday, Mehdi Safari said that the Foreign Ministry seriously follows up economic diplomacy in eight sectors.

Safari did not mention during which period the growth has taken place, but added that the aforementioned regions and countries buy Iranian oil products and import goods to Iran.

Safari also said that Iran ranks among the world’s top ten countries in science and technology and has already started exporting technological services to other countries.    

For instance, Iran has dispatched a robot to Indonesia, which is equipped with surgical technology, he added.

MA/IRN84823316

News Code 189147
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189147/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News