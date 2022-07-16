Iran export to CA states, Caucasus, Russia ‘upward trajectory

Speaking in the First Economic Diplomacy Conference in Tehran on Saturday, Mehdi Safari said that the Foreign Ministry seriously follows up economic diplomacy in eight sectors.

Safari did not mention during which period the growth has taken place, but added that the aforementioned regions and countries buy Iranian oil products and import goods to Iran.

Safari also said that Iran ranks among the world’s top ten countries in science and technology and has already started exporting technological services to other countries.

For instance, Iran has dispatched a robot to Indonesia, which is equipped with surgical technology, he added.

