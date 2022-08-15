Iran ready to transit Turkmen gas to neighboring countries

Mehdi Safari made the remarks in his meeting with Shahin Abdul Rahmanov Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet for Oil and Gas Affairs of Turkmenistan during his visit to Turkmen capital of Ashgabat on Monday evening.

During the meeting, Safari emphasized that Iran is ready to increase cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sectors.

Referring to the successful experience of transiting gas from Turkmenistan to the Republic of Azerbaijan via Iran, Iran’s deputy foreign minister announced that Iran is ready to transit gas from Turkmenistan to other neighboring states.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Safari pointed to the high economic capacities and capabilities of Iran in the field of exporting technical and engineering services and manufactured goods to Turkmenistan as well as the possibility of providing Turkmenistan’s access to the open waters and southern ports of Iran such as Bandar Abbas and Chabahar ports.

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet for Oil and Gas Affairs of Turkmenistan, for his turn, emphasized the need for taking advantage of opportunities of cooperation and trade between the two countries of Iran and Turkmenistan.

