Aug 15, 2022, 10:30 PM

Deputy FM for Economic Diplomacy:

Iran ready to transit Turkmen gas to neighboring countries

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA)– Referring to the successful experience of transiting gas from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan via Iran, the Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy said that Iran is ready to transit Turkmenistan gas to neighboring countries.

Mehdi Safari made the remarks in his meeting with Shahin Abdul Rahmanov Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet for Oil and Gas Affairs of Turkmenistan during his visit to Turkmen capital of Ashgabat on Monday evening.

During the meeting, Safari emphasized that Iran is ready to increase cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sectors.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Safari pointed to the high economic capacities and capabilities of Iran in the field of exporting technical and engineering services and manufactured goods to Turkmenistan as well as the possibility of providing Turkmenistan’s access to the open waters and southern ports of Iran such as Bandar Abbas and Chabahar ports.

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet for Oil and Gas Affairs of Turkmenistan, for his turn, emphasized the need for taking advantage of opportunities of cooperation and trade between the two countries of Iran and Turkmenistan.

