FM focusing on promoting Iran’s foreign trade in intl. arenas

The 2nd Meeting of the Economic Diplomacy Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs entitled “Reviewing Production Barriers and Exporting Medical Equipment, Medicines” was held in Tehran on Wednesday with the participation of concerned companies and guild associations.

Mehdi Safari expounded on the opportunities and capacities available in the field of export of medical equipment, medicines, and technical know-how of producing medicines to different African and European countries and stated that the private sector can have a key role in this regard.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is focusing on promoting foreign trade, especially products in the field of medical equipment through its embassies overseas with utmost power, Safari emphasized.

In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken giant strides over the past two years in such a way that the export of pharmaceutical and medical equipment to various countries including the Middle East, Latin America, Central and Southeast Asian, and African countries is solid evidence for the salient achievements of the ministry, the Deputy Foreign Minister underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Safari called on both public and private sector activists to cooperate with each other in line with spurring exports and export activities.

