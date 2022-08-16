Iran supports a Middle East free from nuclear arms

Brigadier General Ali Abdollahi made the remarks speaking at the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security on Tuesday.

"We will continue to apply efforts to create a region free from nuclear weapons," he said, TASS reported.

Iran’s authorities have repeatedly pointed out that the country’s nuclear program has an exclusively peaceful nature.

On August 2, Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi asserted that Iran did not need nuclear weapons and therefore did not intend to move in the direction of developing a nuclear bomb.

Russia is hosting the Tenth Moscow Conference on International Security, an event that brings together defense ministers, heads of international organizations, and experts and think-tank representatives from around the world.

MP/PR