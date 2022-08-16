Iran-Russia military coop. developing with special dynamism

Russia's deputy defense minister Alexander Fomin made the comments in a meeting with the visiting Deputy Chief of General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Ali Abdollahi on the sidelines of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security, according to the Sputnik Farsi edition website.

In the meeting, the two sides pointed to the positive dynamism in the development of bilateral relations in the field of the military as well as military-technical cooperation and discussed the directions of the prospects of the relations and the ways for their realization.

"I would like to thank all Iran's military and political leaders for the special dynamism in the development of relations in the military and technical-technical area which comes despite the widespread sanctions that have occurred over several decades," Fomin said in the meeting.

Russian general further pointed out the importance of the participation of Russia and Iran in ensuring the stability and security in the region, while Abdollahi, for his part, mentioned the Iranian Leader's commitment to developing all-out cooperation with Russia, according to Sputnik.

MNA