  1. Politics
Aug 24, 2022, 10:27 PM

AEOI new achievements to be unveiled tomorrow: Eslami

AEOI new achievements to be unveiled tomorrow: Eslami

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – The Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that the first series of Gamma's advanced radiation systems will be unveiled on Thursday August 25.

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks in a televised interview on Wednesday evening and stated that Gamma-Radiation System would be unveiled and operation for the first time in the country tomorrow.

He pointed to the yearlong measures taken by the AEOI and added that his Organization manufactured various centrifuge machines with the enrichment of 20% and 60% in the first year of the new administration.

The design and construction of the system took one year and is built and engineered by Iranian youth, he emphasized.

He announced the construction and unveiling of the accelerator system and said, "These achievements are going to be spread in the country and installed in industrial and agricultural centers so that the whole country can use the nuclear technology capacity."

MA/PR/5572247

News Code 190643
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190643/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News