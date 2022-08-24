AEOI new achievements to be unveiled tomorrow: Eslami

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks in a televised interview on Wednesday evening and stated that Gamma-Radiation System would be unveiled and operation for the first time in the country tomorrow.

He pointed to the yearlong measures taken by the AEOI and added that his Organization manufactured various centrifuge machines with the enrichment of 20% and 60% in the first year of the new administration.

The design and construction of the system took one year and is built and engineered by Iranian youth, he emphasized.

He announced the construction and unveiling of the accelerator system and said, "These achievements are going to be spread in the country and installed in industrial and agricultural centers so that the whole country can use the nuclear technology capacity."

MA/PR/5572247