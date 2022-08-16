Syrian defense min. calls for ending US, Turkey occupation

Mahmoud Abbas made the remarks speaking at Moscow Conference on International Security on Monday.

"We emphasize the need to end the US and Turkish occupations in parts of Syria so that we can expand the government's control over them and invest in our national resources that are subject to looting and plunder," the Syrian minister stressed.

Saying that Syria always welcomes all those who come to it as friends, Mahmoud Abbas added, "But as for the parties who target our land, history and future with the aim of aggression and destruction, I must say that they will find people in front of them who do not accept humiliation and objection and are ready to sacrifice for the honor and dignity of their homeland."

He also called on the international community to press for the cancellation of the unjust measures applied against Syria by the US and some Western regimes.

The news comes as a Russian website specializing in military affairs recently published a video depicting the moment of the theft of Syrian oil by the United States. According to the reports, a helicopter was patrolling in the northeast of Syria, when noticed that about a hundred American trucks were stealing Syrian oil.

Recently, the general command of the Syrian army and the armed forces announced that the Syrian Army is fully prepared to deal with any possible Turkish attack on Syrian territory; While some regional media reported the possibility of dialogue between Ankara and Damascus.

