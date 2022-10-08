US army plunders 50 more oil tankers from northeast Syria

The American troops who are illegally occupying the east and northeast of Syria continue to plunder Syrian natural resources.

The Syrian local sources said on Saturday that the American troops stole 50 Syrian oil tankers from the oil fields in northeast Syria.

The local sources told the Syrian official news agency SANA that the oil shipment arrived in the US military bases in northern Iraq after crossing through the illegally-built "Al-Mahmoudieh" border crossing.

At the same time, the military vehicles of the American army and the Syrian Kurdish militia known as "SDF" were also accompanying the convoy of trucks.

