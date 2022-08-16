Syria stresses enhancing scientific relations with Iran

The Syrian minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Bassam Bashir Ibrahim made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting President of Malek Ashter Technology University of Iran Ghasem Taghizadeh in Damascus on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both sides examined avenues for furthering bilateral relations in the areas of science and technology.

Bassam Bashir Ibrahim stressed his country's willingness to bolster joint scientific ties to increase scholarships, hold seminars and scientific conferences, exchange know-how, and ideas as well as conduct collaborative research.

The Syrian official also called for the significance of activating the previously inked MoUs and expanding them to secure mutual benefits and build scientific-research laboratories and exchange visits and short meetings between researchers of the two countries.

The President of Iran's Malek Ashter Technology University Ghasem Taghizadeh, for his part, referred to the bilateral relations and varied programs of scientific, cultural, and research cooperation, voicing Iran's readiness to provide more in this regard.

He elaborated on Iran's advances in artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, the environment, the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, satellites, and military technologies.

