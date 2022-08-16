Missile attack reported on US military base in E Syria

Sputnik, quoting local sources, announced that several explosions were heard around the area on Monday night, and then it was reported that the residence and resting place of US army soldiers in this base has been attacked.

After hearing the sound of the explosion, alarm and ambulance sirens were sounded around this oil field, according to the reports.

US army helicopters were also flying over the area at the same time, the report adds.

No further details have been released about the damage and possible casualties of this attack yet.

The base is the largest base of the US army in the east of Syria's Deir ez-Zur province.

