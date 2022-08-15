ISIL chieftain killed in southern Syria

He was killed during an operation launched by Syrian forces in Tafas town.

The mentioned chieftain had the experience of cooperating with Abu Salem al-Iraqi, a top ISIL chieftain who recently killed himself.

Their cooperation was carried out in coordination with the intelligence services of an Arab country, according to the reports.

On August 10, Media sources reported that Abu Salem al-Iraqi killed himself with a suicide belt after being besieged by Syrian security forces.

MP/FNA14010524000671