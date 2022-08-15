Turkish base in N Iraq comes under rocket attack

The Turkish military base, which is located in the north of Iraq, was targeted with four 122 mm rockets, according to the reports.

Issuing a statement, the Liwa Ahrar al-Iraq group claimed responsibility for the attack and announced that the attack was carried out with four Grad rockets and that the depth of the Zelikan base was bombed.

Zelikan military base, which is the headquarters of Turkish forces in the east of Mosul, has been the target of rocket attacks many times in recent weeks.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries. Turkey's action has been met with strong reactions from the legitimate and legal governments of Baghdad and Damascus.

Baghdad has demanded the withdrawal of all Turkish troops from Iraq and considers Ankara's excuse for keeping Turkish troops inside Iraqi territory unacceptable.

The Turkish military announced last April that it had launched a new military operation against elements of the PKK terrorist group in northern Iraq.

