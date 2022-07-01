Nine killed at protests against military rule in Sudan

Six people were fatally shot when police fired live ammunition at protesters in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, the Sudanese capital, Al Jazeera reported.

Across the Nile River in Khartoum, another person died from a gunshot wound in the head and a child died after being shot in the chest, according to the group, which tracks casualties during protests. The identity of all eight was not immediately known.

Crowds in the tens of thousands were estimated to be protesting in Khartoum and its twin cities of Omdurman and in Bahri.

Security forces fired tear gas and water cannon to block the protesters from marching towards the presidential palace in central Khartoum. The protesters barricaded some of the capital’s main thoroughfares with stones and burning tyres.

Videos showing thousands of people waving Sudanese flags and running under clouds of tear gas were posted on social media.

MA/PR