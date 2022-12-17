At least 169 dead following devastating floods in Congo

The death toll in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to rise after heavy rains and extreme flooding have ravaged the country in recent days.

At least 169 people have died as a result of the devastating rains in the capital Kinshasa, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and officials said on Friday, US Today reported.

The floods left another 30 injured and destroyed an estimated 280 homes in the capital of about 15 million people, affecting about 38,000 residents.

A joint team from OCHA and the government’s Department of Social Affairs visited the affected areas on Thursday to inspect the damage.

“Today marks the end of three days of national mourning to commemorate those who died,” OCHA said in a statement. “The government has confirmed that it will organize a dignified and safe funeral for those who lost their lives.”

An estimated 8.2 million people in at least 20 different nations in west and central Africa have been affected by heavy rains in recent weeks. On Friday, the UN estimated 2.9 million people had been displaced and more than half a million homes destroyed.

Sitting on the Congo River, Kinshasa has seen a huge influx of population in recent years, and many dwellings are shacks built on the flood-prone hillsides of a city that suffers from inadequate drainage and sewerage. Media reports of the flooding earlier this week showed muddy water engulfing entire neighborhoods.

RHM/PR