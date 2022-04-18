Seven protesters injured in latest Sudan demonstrations

The non-governmental committee emphasized that seven people were treated for gunshot wounds in the demonstrations in Omdurman, Youm7 news website reported their statement.

According to the statement, all the injured sustained injuries in the abdomens, chests and backs and the surgery was carried out for some of them, and all of them are now in stable physical condition now.

The Sudanese military junta has not yet commented on the committee's remarks.

The Resistance Committees on Sunday called for large-scale demonstrations to return the country to a civilian rule after a coup by the military

Sudan has witnessed widespread protests since 25 October 2021, when the Sudanese military, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, took control of the government in a military coup.

