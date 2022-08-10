  1. Politics
Aug 10, 2022, 12:30 PM

ISIL cheiftain killed in suicide attack in Syria

ISIL cheiftain killed in suicide attack in Syria

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – Media sources reported on Wednesday that a top ISIL chieftain killed himself with a suicide belt after being besieged by Syrian security forces.

A local source in Daraa province, located in southwestern Syria, reported the death of one of the senior leaders of the ISIL terrorist group in this region.

Abu Salem al-Iraqi, a prominent ISIL chieftain has reportedly killed himself using a suicide belt after a group of military security personnel and local fighters besieged his hiding place in Adwan town in western Daraa, the source reported.

Al-Iraqi was born in the Iraqi city of Mosul, but he was considered one of the senior ISIL elements in southern Syria where he has been wanted by the Syrian army.

RHM/FNA14010518000919

News Code 190050
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190050/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News