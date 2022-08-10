ISIL cheiftain killed in suicide attack in Syria

A local source in Daraa province, located in southwestern Syria, reported the death of one of the senior leaders of the ISIL terrorist group in this region.

Abu Salem al-Iraqi, a prominent ISIL chieftain has reportedly killed himself using a suicide belt after a group of military security personnel and local fighters besieged his hiding place in Adwan town in western Daraa, the source reported.

Al-Iraqi was born in the Iraqi city of Mosul, but he was considered one of the senior ISIL elements in southern Syria where he has been wanted by the Syrian army.

RHM/FNA14010518000919