Aug 13, 2022, 3:50 PM

US troops smuggle another oil shipment out of Syria

US troops smuggle another oil shipment out of Syria

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Hours after transferring 60 tankers carrying stolen Syrian oil to Iraq, the United States has transferred a new large shipment to Iraq through the illegal "Al-Walid" border crossing.

The US army troops have stolen 89 Syrian oil tankers as they continue to plunder the wealth and national resources of other countries in violation of international laws.

According to the Syrian state news agency "SANA", the United States has transferred a new shipment to Iraq from the illegal crossing of "Al-Mahmoudieh" in continuation of their stealing of the Syrian oil.

Meanwhile, SANA quoted local sources in the northeastern suburbs of al-Hasakah Province, that a convoy of trucks carrying Syrian oil belonging to the US occupying forces, consisting of 89 oil tankers, left Syrian territory and entered Iraq.

SANA added that the move came after on Thursday, the US occupation took out a convoy consisting of 144 tankers into Iraqi territories.

