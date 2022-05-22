3 killed in Iraq's airstrike on ISIL position (+VIDEO)

Iraqi local sources just reported that the sound of violent explosions was heard in the vicinity of Hod Al-Tharthar Road towards Al-Hawli Road in Saladin province, north of Baghdad.

Sabereen also reported that the explosion was caused by the result of the bombing of a hostel for ISIL terrorists.

The Iraqi source also added that the attack was launched by Iraqi caravan planes.

According to preliminary news, three terrorists were killed in the attack.

Iraqi security forces continue to search and chase the ISIL remnants throughout the country to ensure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not reappear.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of the terrorist group.

RHM/