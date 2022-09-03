ISIL element arrested in Iraq’s Mosul

Iraq's Hashd al-Sha’abi Organization announced that the Deputy Intelligence of the organization, in coordination with the Command of the Hashd al-Sha’abi Operation Headquarters in Nineveh province, arrested an ISIL terrorist in the central part of Mosul.

According to this report, this operation was carried out following the completion of special missions and according to accurate intelligence data as well as after obtaining judicial permission.

The arrested ISIL terrorist was working with the terrorist organization known as “Jaysh al-Asra” and was cooperating with the ISIL terrorist group.

The ISIL terrorist was handed over to the judicial authorities for legal procedures.

MA/5580799