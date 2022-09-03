  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 4, 2022, 4:00 AM

ISIL element arrested in Iraq’s Mosul

ISIL element arrested in Iraq’s Mosul

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – The sources affiliated with the Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, announced the arrest of an ISIL chieftain in Mosul on Saturday.

Iraq's Hashd al-Sha’abi Organization announced that the Deputy Intelligence of the organization, in coordination with the Command of the Hashd al-Sha’abi Operation Headquarters in Nineveh province, arrested an ISIL terrorist in the central part of Mosul.

According to this report, this operation was carried out following the completion of special missions and according to accurate intelligence data as well as after obtaining judicial permission.

The arrested ISIL terrorist was working with the terrorist organization known as “Jaysh al-Asra” and was cooperating with the ISIL terrorist group.

The ISIL terrorist was handed over to the judicial authorities for legal procedures.

MA/5580799

News Code 190994
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190994/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News