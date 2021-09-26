ISIL attack in Diyala of Iraqi leaves 7 dead, wounded

Iraqi media reported on Sunday morning that the remnant members of the ISIL terrorist group attacked security forces in Diyala province.

At least one person was martyred and two others were injured in heavy clashes between Iraqi security forces and ISIL terrorists in Al Hadd al Akhdar village in Diyala Province, Sabereen News reported.

Minutes later, the Iraqi media announced that the number of casualties has risen to three martyrs and four wounded, announcing that a local police chief, was among the wounded.

ISIL terrorist attacks come as security and Hashd al-Sha’abi forces conduct weekly clearing operations in Kirkuk, Saladin, Diyala, Anbar, and Mosul provinces.

