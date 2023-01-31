  1. Sports
Marseille in talks with Bayer Leverkusen over Azmoun

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Olympique de Marseille have opened talks with Bayer Leverkusen over the signing of Iranian professional footballer Sardar Azmoun.

French football club have opened talks with German outfit Bayer Leverkusen over the signing of Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano.

Negotiations are now ongoing regarding the Iran international, who is one of two or three options being explored as OM aim to bring in a new striker on deadline day.

According to L’Equipe, Azmoun has already given his green light to join the club.

Iran national football team forward joined Leverkusen from Russian outfit Zenit St Petersburg one year ago.

This season, the 68-cap Iranian international failed to find the net with the Xabi Alonso-led side.

Last year, Azmoun was reportedly close to join OM bitter rivals Lyon.

Dubbed the "Iranian Lionel Messi", Azmoun was born in Gonbad Kavus, Golestan Province, in northern Iran on January first, 1995.

