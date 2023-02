Azmoun's equaliser in 67th minute of the match for Bayer Leverkusen is considered his first league goal of the season.

Vincenzo Grifo's opener is his 12th league goal of the campaign.

Iran national football team forward joined Leverkusen from Russian outfit Zenit St Petersburg a year ago.

Dubbed the "Iranian Lionel Messi", Azmoun was born in Gonbad Kavus, Golestan Province, in northern Iran on January first, 1995.

TM/5719960