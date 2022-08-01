Launching Tehran-Caracas direct flight valuable measure

The Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani met and held talks with Ramón Velásquez, Deputy Minister of Aquatic and Air Transport Ministry and Chairman of Venezuela's Conviasa Airlines on Monday.

In this meeting, the Iranian Defence Minister described the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela as strategic, referring to the political, economic, and defense commonalities of Iran and Venezuela, the political will of the leaders of the two countries, and common positions of the two countries against global arrogance.

Saying that the authorities of both sides are determined to expand and deepen the relations between the two countries, he assessed the launching of direct flight between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Venezuela as an important and valuable measure.

Referring to the recent visit of Nicolás Maduro to Tehran, Ashtiani called for concluding sustainable agreements between the two countries in various fields such as energy, mining, oil, power plants, science and technology, defense, transportation, etc.

Earlier on Sunday, the Venezuelan Transport Minister attended the inaugural ceremony of the launch of a direct flight between Tehran and Caracas and met with Iran’s Vice-President for Science and Technology.

According to the report, the first scheduled passenger flight of Venezuela Airlines landed at Imam Khomeini Airport City at 13:00 on Sunday and this flight will leave Imam Khomeini Airport City for Caracas at 02:45 a.m. on Tuesday this week.

