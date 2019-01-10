Iranian Defense Minister arrives in Venezuela to attend presidential inauguration

Upon his arrival at Caracas, Brigadier General Amir Hatami was welcomed by Venezuelan planning minister and during a joint press conference, he expressed the willingness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to expand the all-out relations with the friendly and brotherly country of Venezuela, which has played an active role in the anti-colonialism movements.

Hatami is in Venezuela to attend the inauguration ceremony of Nicolas Maduro, who was reelected for a second 6-year term as the president.

The Iranian defense minister’s travel can hint at the expansion of relations between the two countries in President Maduro’s second term.

Hatami and his accompanying delegation arrived in Nouakchott, Republic of Mauritania on Wednesday before travelling to Venezuela. While in Nouakchott, he held talks with Mauritanian president as well as with his Mauritanian counterpart.

KI/ISNA/97102010867