Tehran-Caracas direct flight launched

Imam Khomeini (RA) Airport City on Sunday revealed the inauguration of passenger flight between Tehran and Caracas and announced that scheduled flights between Tehran and Caracas and vice versa take place on Sundays every week.

According to the report, the first scheduled passenger flight of Venezuela Airlines landed at Imam Khomeini Airport City at 13:00 on Sunday and this flight will leave Imam Khomeini Airport City for Caracas at 02:45 a.m. on Tuesday this week.

Iran’s Vice-President for Science and Technology and Venezuelan Transport Minister attended the inaugural ceremony of launch of direct flight between Tehran and Caracas.

MA/5552325