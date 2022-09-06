Iran policy is to enhance coop. level with Latin America

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in Tehran on Tuesday evening in a meeting with the visiting Special Envoy of President of Venezuela and Minister of Transportation of Venezuela Ramón Velásquez.

Raeisi stated that relations between Tehran and Caracas are rapidly expanding and progressing.

Iran has been a friend of Venezuela in difficult times, Raeisi emphasized.

Referring to the policy of developing trade and economic relations of the country with friendly countries, the Iranian president stressed the importance of increasing the level of cooperation between Iran and Latin American countries, especially considering the various existing capacities.

"Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to strengthen relations with Venezuela in all fields especially in the fields of trade, energy, technology, science and defense," he added.

Venezuelan president’s special envoy, for his part, conveyed the warm greetings of the Venezuelan president to president Raeisi and expressed his satisfaction with the evermore expansion of relations between Iran and Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

He emphasized Caracas’ efforts to increase the level of economic, trade, transit and political cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Velásquez pointed to the technical and engineering capabilities of Iran and called for the expansion of the interactions between the two countries in that field.

