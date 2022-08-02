  1. Politics
Iran, Venezuela stress expanding ties in all fields

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari in a meeting with a Venezuelan minister called for the development of Tehran-Caracas relations.

Safari also noted that there are no restrictions for Iran to expand ties with Venezuela.

Iran-Venezuela ties, sending Venezuelan students and experts for training courses to Iran, the need for increasing the export of hi-tech services to Venezuela, as well as the need for holding the Tehran-Caracas joint economic commission as soon as possible were discussed in the meeting.

Yesterday, the Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology also stressed that Iran is ready to cooperate with Venezuela in all technological fields.

