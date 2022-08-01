Zionists injure 2 in Nablus, detain dozens in WB

2 Palestinian youths were injured during the Israeli regime's raid on the east of Nablus, according to the reports.

No further information has been published about them so far.

The Israeli regime's forces also raided different areas of the West Bank and al-Quds and detained 30 Palestinians including a number of Hamas leaders.

Hebrew news sources also on Monday reported that 3 suspicious fires have flamed in the north of Occupied Palestine.

The cause of the fires has not yet been announced yet.

