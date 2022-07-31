Zionists' gas fields within range of Hezbollah fire (+VIDEO)

The media department of the Lebanese branch of Al-Alam Al-Harbi published photos and coordinates of ships and oil and gas extraction platforms on the coast of occupied Palestine and information about them.

The media also sent this message to the Israeli regime that all of the sites are within the range of fire and playing with time is useless.

The Zionist media also reported that Hezbollah has released a short film with a Hebrew translation of Seyed Hassan Nasrallah's statements.

A Zionist analyst recently claimed that the Israeli regime is putting pressure on the United States as a mediator in border delineation negotiations so that the agreement between Lebanon and Tel Aviv in this regard is finalized before September (before the gas extraction due date).

Hebrew sources said that Nasrallah, a few weeks before the start of gas extraction from the Karish gas field, has threatened to target all the Israeli regime's gas platforms if the gas extraction starts. This is because part of the Karish field is located in Lebanese lands.

In his speech last week, Nasrallah emphasized that there is no Israeli target in the sea or on land that the resistance's precision-guided missiles would not reach, noting that the Lebanese government had given many concessions regarding the 23 maritime line due to the demands of the US mediator.

The Karish gas field is disputed between Lebanon and the Zionist regime.

