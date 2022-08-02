Palestinian martyred during Zionists' raid on Jenin

News sources on late Monday reported that fierce clashes broke out between the Zionist regime's forces and Palestinian citizens in Jenin.

Palestinian sources also reported that armed clashes took place in Jenin camp located on the West Bank.

Local sources said that the sound of explosion and shooting were heard simultaneously as Zionists raided on Jenin camp.

The Israeli regime's forces also raided the house of a leader of the Islamic Jihad Movement. According to Hebrew sources. The Islamic Jihad Movement leader was detained by the Zionists, the sources said. The sources added that he was injured in a conflict with Zionist forces and there is no information about his health status.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources reported that the Islamic Jihad Movement leader's son-in-law was also arrested during the raid of the Zionist forces on the Jenin camp.

News sources on early Tuesday also reported that 5 Palestinians were injured during Zionists' raid on Tubas.

The injured are in a critical situation, according to the reports.

Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli regime's forces used war bullets and tear gasses against the Palestinians.

