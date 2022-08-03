Resistance forces launch new operation in N WB

The resistance forces opened fire at an Israeli regime's checkpoint located in the south of Nablus, according to Palestinian sources.

Hebrew sources also confirmed the news and added that the attack did not leave any casualties.

This is while Al-Quds Brigades, an armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement, had earlier issued an alert order to its forces in the West Bank due to the arrest of one of the commanders of this movement in Jenin by the Zionists.

News sources also added that the Zionist forces attacked Palestinians in the southern Al Aqsa Mosque.

Meanwhile, Pro-Palestinian hackers said that they have cyber attacked the websites of the two main ports of the Israeli regime.

Currently, it is not clear whether this group managed to get access to the users' personal information or not, but it seems that the scope of the cyber attack against the port infrastructure in Eilat and Ashdod was noticeable.

Zionist forces also on Wednesday launched a raid on a village in the West Bank. The Israeli regime's troops detained at least 11 Palestinians.

3 People were also injured during the Zionists' attacks.

The Palestinian media also published footage of Palestinian youths confronting the Zionists during today's early morning attack on the town of Qabatiya in the south of Jenin.

