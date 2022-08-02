Apartheid Israeli regime doomed to failure

Kharrazi made the remarks in a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement of Palestine Ziyad al-Nakhalah on Tuesday.

"The Zionist regime is an apartheid regime and the fact that the United Nations called that regime apartheid is of great importance from an international viewpoint. The law of nature is that apartheid regimes are doomed to failure," Kharrazi said.

He described supporting the Islamic resistance in Palestine as a part of the Islamic Republic of Iran's grand strategy, adding, "Today, the Zionist regime is surrounded by resistance... It is easy to realize how worried they (Zionists) are about their survival."

Stressing the fact that the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the regional Resistance is increasing, Kharrazi stated, "What is heard today as the normalization of the relations of some Arab countries with the Zionist regime, is merely the publicizing of the secret relations of those states with the Zionist regime."

Kharazi also stated that the recent visit of US President Joe Biden to the region was not successful at all and stressed that the Zionist regime's attempt to use Biden's trip clearly shows what problems the Zionist regime is facing within itself."

Ziyad al-Nakhalah, for his part, appreciated Iran's support to the Palestinian cause and Palestine's resistance.

MP/5554247