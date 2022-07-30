  1. World
28 Palestinians injured during Zionist’s raid on West Bank

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – News sources on late Friday reported that 28 Palestinians, who were protesting against the expansion of building zionists' settlements, were injured during the Israeli forces‘ raid on West Bank.

According to Palestinian sources, the Palestinian Red Crescent announced that 17 people were injured in the clashes between Zionist forces and Palestinians in the Beita and Bayt Dajan areas located in the south of Nablus.

11 other Palestinians were also wounded due to the gunshots and tear gas inhalation in the weekly protests against the settlement expansion in the east of Qalqilya.

Earlier on Friday, news sources reported that A 16-year-old Palestinian was martyred during the clashes with the Israeli regime's forces in the Al-Mughayyir village in the northeast of Ramallah.

Dozens of people were wounded following the incident.

