Zionists detain 13 Palestinians during raid on al-Quds

News sources on early Sunday also reported that the Palestinians have launched a new operation in Hebron.

According to Hebrew news sources, several Zionist forces were shot by the Palestinians. The Palestinians managed to flee the scene.

So far, no news has been published about the possible casualties of this shooting, but the Zionist regime usually censors such statistics.

Also on Sunday, local witnesses in al-Quds reported that the Zionist forces have arrested two Palestinian youths in the city.

