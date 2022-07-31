  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jul 31, 2022, 1:00 PM

Zionists detain 13 Palestinians during raid on al-Quds

Zionists detain 13 Palestinians during raid on al-Quds

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – News sources on Saturday night reported that the Israeli regime forces launched a raid on the Shu'afat region in the northeast of al-Quds and detained 13 Palestinians.

News sources on early Sunday also reported that the Palestinians have launched a new operation in Hebron.

According to Hebrew news sources, several Zionist forces were shot by the Palestinians. The Palestinians managed to flee the scene.

So far, no news has been published about the possible casualties of this shooting, but the Zionist regime usually censors such statistics.

Also on Sunday, local witnesses in al-Quds reported that the Zionist forces have arrested two Palestinian youths in the city.

MP/5551609; 5551744

News Code 189669
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189669/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News