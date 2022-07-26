Iran-Russia passenger flights increased to 35 per week

Mir-Akbar Razavi made the remarks on Tuesday and said that Russia’s Deputy Transport Minister met and held talks with the Head of Iranian Civil Aviation Organization Mohammad Mohammadi-Bakhsh this evening.

Iranian and Russian officials in the meeting emphasized the need to boost bilateral cooperation in the field of air transportation, he said.

During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to increase the flight frequency between two countries, based on which, passenger flights between the two countries increased to 35 per week, Razavi underlined.

Under the MoU, airlines of the two countries are allowed to operate cargo flights without capacity restrictions within the framework of the above agreement.

It was also decided to sign a cooperation agreement with Russia in line with providing the possibility of exporting parts and equipment manufactured in Iran to Russia as well as carrying out repair and maintenance services and technical support of Russian aircraft by Iran’s repair centers, CAO Spokesman added.

