Kish Air starts flights to Afghanistan: Envoy

Deputy Ambassador of the Iranian Embassy in Kabul Seyyed Hassan Mortazavi said on Sunday that flights of Kish Air Airline will be made twice a week to the cities of Kabul and Kandahar.

Referring to the volume of requests from both parties to travel to two countries, both Iranian and Afghan nationals requested for the flight increase between these two destinations, he said, adding, “With the consultations made with the Afghan Taliban authorities, Kish Air flight license was issued after Mahan and Taban Airline companies and we hope that suitable facilities will be provided, especially in the field of flight ticket prices for the citizens of the two countries.”

MA/FNA14010613000229