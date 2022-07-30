Iran records 14 flights per day on Hajj days

Acting chairman of the Iranian airline, Shamsuddin Farzadipour said on Saturday that this year’s Hajj pilgrimage operation has wrapped up.

He went on to say that the last Hajj-related flight landed early today morning at Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Some engine replacements were successfully done during the rituals, he further noted.

On June 12, 2022, a see-off ceremony was held for the first group of Iranian Hajj pilgrims, who departed the country for Medina. The group cosisted of 260 pilgrims who were from Tehran province departed Iran from Imam Khomeini Airport.

As many as 39,630 Iranians were dispatched for this year’s annual Hajj pilgrimage.

