  1. Iran
Jul 30, 2022, 8:00 PM

Iran records 14 flights per day on Hajj days

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – The Islamic Republic of Iran Airlines aka Homa announced that 14 flights were carried out per day to fly Iranians to and out of Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage.

Acting chairman of the Iranian airline, Shamsuddin Farzadipour said on Saturday that this year’s Hajj pilgrimage operation has wrapped up.

He went on to say that the last Hajj-related flight landed early today morning at Imam Khomeini International Airport.

 Some engine replacements were successfully done during the rituals, he further noted.

On June 12, 2022, a see-off ceremony was held for the first group of Iranian Hajj pilgrims, who departed the country for Medina. The group cosisted of 260 pilgrims who were from Tehran province departed Iran from Imam Khomeini Airport.

As many as 39,630 Iranians were dispatched for this year’s annual Hajj pilgrimage.

