Iran, Belarus to launch short-term combined flights: min.

Speaking in his meeting with Belarussian Minister of Transport and Communications Aleksei Avramenko on Saturday, Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin stated that it may be impossible to activate the direct flights between the two countries in the short term but combined flights can be planned in the short term.

In his two-day visit to Belarus, Iranian industry minister met and held talks with Belarussian ministers and managers to broaden bilateral ties.

The two countries of Iran and Belarus enjoy high potentials and capabilities to expand their ties in various fields, Fatemi Amin added.

Belarussian minister of transport, for his part, appreciated Iran’s effort to compile proper rules in increasing bilateral trade between the two countries.

Stating that the two countries of Iran and Belarus are negotiating with each other in the fields of construction of roads and railway and also launch of bilateral flights, Avramenko said that that North-South Corridor to access to sea is very important and stable agreements must be compiled in this regard.

The Belarussian transport minister appreciated position of the Islamic Republic of Iran for enacting proper and strategic rules in increasing volume of bilateral trade and emphasized that Belarus intends to active air transportation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

