Iran sky ‘safest for intl. flights’: official

While rejecting Pakistan's claim of an incident happened between two Pakistani flights in Iran's sky, Hadi Yousef Pour-Azari said that Iran's sky is the safest in the region for international flights.

Regarding that two Pakistani planes were about to collide in the Iranian sky and the cause of this incident was declared to be "human error" by Iranian officials, a member of Board of Directors of the Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company wrote on his Twitter account that strange report of Pakistani Airline on the incident in Iranian sky is against International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) rules and regulations.

He added that Iran enjoys having the most experienced air traffic controller.

