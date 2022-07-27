  1. Economy
Jul 27, 2022, 6:00 PM

Iran sky ‘safest for intl. flights’: official

Iran sky ‘safest for intl. flights’: official

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – A member of the Board of Directors of Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company said that Iranian skies are the safest for international flights.

While rejecting Pakistan's claim of an incident happened between two Pakistani flights in Iran's sky, Hadi Yousef Pour-Azari said that Iran's sky is the safest in the region for international flights.

Regarding that two Pakistani planes were about to collide in the Iranian sky and the cause of this incident was declared to be "human error" by Iranian officials, a member of Board of Directors of the Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company wrote on his Twitter account that strange report of Pakistani Airline on the incident in Iranian sky is against International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) rules and regulations.

He added that Iran enjoys having the most experienced air traffic controller.

MA/IRN84834742

News Code 189550
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189550/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News