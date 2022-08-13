Nasrallah hails martyr Soleimani's leading role in 33-day war

Speaking in a televised program early on Saturday morning, Hezbollah chief expounded on the outstanding role of Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in 33-day war in Lebanon.

Regarding the key role of Martyr Soleimani in 33-day in Lebanon, he stated, “After the liberation of South Lebanon on May 25, 2000, martyr Soleimeni and I had a meeting in Jihadi Council. In this meeting, there was an estimate that the victory in 2000 was considered as a historic victory, so that heads of Zionist regime will not ignore this achievement of Resistance in Lebanon and Hezbollah Resistance Movement and one day, they (Zionist regime) would attack Hezbollah in order to annihilate it. The date of the war was not specified whether in 2000 to a few years later but we were always on alert.”

He then pointed to the key role of martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani in plans to confront Zionists and added, “Martyr Soleimani’s role was firstly to participate in ideation and consensus. Secondly, he agreed with the new agenda and thirdly he committed to provide all the logistic support and most important of all was his incessant follow-ups on pertinent affairs. Martyr Soleimani also had a participatory role in the decision-making level and more importantly, his leading role in pursuing the relevant issues.”

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah also discussed the decisive role of Martyr Soleimani in confronting the Zionist regime and said, “In the war erupted between Lebanon and Zionist regime, prolonged for 33 days, we needed the mastermind of Martyr Soleimani, so we had meetings every day and were always discussing and reviewing pertinent issues.”

Another issue that must be taken into serious consideration was his connection with the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, so that Martyr Soleimani was running his activity pertinent to Quds Force in Iran from Lebanon, Hezbollah chief added.

